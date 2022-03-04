Menu
2015 RAM 1500

127,050 KM

Details

$29,800

+ tax & licensing
$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 RAM 1500

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie

2015 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 149 Laramie

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$29,800

+ taxes & licensing

127,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8509961
  • Stock #: 22XA098
  • VIN: 1C6RR7VM0FS689916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22XA098
  • Mileage 127,050 KM

Vehicle Description

+ Bluetooth +Système de navigation + Caméra de recul +Sièges chauffants Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Vérifié par Carfax. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Carfax verified. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Sunroof
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

