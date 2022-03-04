2015 RAM 1500

$29,800 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 0 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8509961

8509961 Stock #: 22XA098

22XA098 VIN: 1C6RR7VM0FS689916

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22XA098

Mileage 127,050 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.