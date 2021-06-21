Menu
2015 Subaru Forester

77,355 KM

Details Description Features

$19,450

+ tax & licensing
$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2015 Subaru Forester

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT LIMITED TURBO AWD *GPS/CAMERA *CUIR

2015 Subaru Forester

2.0XT LIMITED TURBO AWD *GPS/CAMERA *CUIR

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

77,355KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7393478
  • Stock #: V470
  • VIN: JF2SJHTC0FH824988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V470
  • Mileage 77,355 KM

Vehicle Description

TOIT-OUVRANT Un seul propriétaire. Très bien entretenu. Carfax vérifié. Complétement équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. SUNROOF One owner. Very well maintained. Carfax verified. Fully loaded. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Trailer Hitch
tinted windows
Box liner
Rear Mounted Spare
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
POWER SEAT
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Anti-Theft
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
On-Glass Antenna
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

