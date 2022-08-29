Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Volkswagen Golf

58,011 KM

Details Description Features

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Golf

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5DR HB DSG 2.0 TDI COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Golf

5DR HB DSG 2.0 TDI COMFORTLINE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 9011776
  2. 9011776
  3. 9011776
  4. 9011776
  5. 9011776
  6. 9011776
  7. 9011776
  8. 9011776
  9. 9011776
  10. 9011776
  11. 9011776
  12. 9011776
  13. 9011776
  14. 9011776
  15. 9011776
  16. 9011776
  17. 9011776
  18. 9011776
  19. 9011776
  20. 9011776
  21. 9011776
  22. 9011776
  23. 9011776
  24. 9011776
  25. 9011776
  26. 9011776
  27. 9011776
  28. 9011776
  29. 9011776
Contact Seller

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

58,011KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9011776
  • Stock #: 22s216
  • VIN: 3VW2A7AU4FM084889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22s216
  • Mileage 58,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Leather Interior
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2015 Audi A3 TECHNIK...
 88,528 KM
$32,800 + tax & lic
2016 Honda HR-V 2WD ...
 108,181 KM
$17,980 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q5 quattro...
 102,000 KM
$24,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory