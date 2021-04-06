Menu
2016 Audi A3

41,787 KM

Details Description Features

$35,990

+ tax & licensing
$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

TECHNIK QUATTRO *S-LINE *CABRIOLET *BANG-&-O

2016 Audi A3

TECHNIK QUATTRO *S-LINE *CABRIOLET *BANG-&-O

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$35,990

+ taxes & licensing

41,787KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6853648
  • Stock #: V217
  • VIN: WAUW8LFF1G1091491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V217
  • Mileage 41,787 KM

Vehicle Description

Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Historique d'entretien complet. Extrêmement bien entretenu. Fully loaded. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! One owner. No accidents. Complete maintenance history. Extremely well cared for. Complètemet équipé. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

