2016 Audi A3

85,398 KM

$35,800

+ tax & licensing
$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

TECHNIK* CABRIOLET* S-LINE* B&O* CAMERA* GPS*

2016 Audi A3

TECHNIK* CABRIOLET* S-LINE* B&O* CAMERA* GPS*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$35,800

+ taxes & licensing

85,398KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8471652
  • Stock #: 22S057
  • VIN: WAUW8LFFXG1082630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22S057
  • Mileage 85,398 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire! Aucun accident. Véhicule très propre! Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner! No accidents. Very clean unit! Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller . Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Console
Cup Holder
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

