2016 Audi A3

$35,800 + taxes & licensing 8 5 , 3 9 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8471652

8471652 Stock #: 22S057

22S057 VIN: WAUW8LFFXG1082630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 22S057

Mileage 85,398 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Convenience Console Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.