2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv-Plus *NAVI *Push-Start

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Progressiv-Plus *NAVI *Push-Start

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 62,411KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4916310
  • Stock #: T063
  • VIN: WA1L2AFP7GA099075
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Aucun accident. Balance de garantie Audi. Kilométrage certifié. Complètement équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus en excellent état. Ce véhicule est un retour de location de Audi Canada. No accidents. Remaining Audi warranty. Certified kilometers. Fully loaded. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires in great shape. This vehicle is a lease retur from Audi Canada. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Courtesy Lights
  • Map Lights
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Digital clock
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Fully loaded
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Inside Hood Release
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

