2016 GMC Sierra 1500

$35,888 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 , 8 2 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10009392

10009392 Stock #: 23A125

23A125 VIN: 3GTU2MECXGG343331

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Onyx Black

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23A125

Mileage 27,828 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.