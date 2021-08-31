$15,970 + taxes & licensing 7 6 , 5 8 2 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7751475

7751475 Stock #: V578

V578 VIN: 2HGFC2F82GH022731

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V578

Mileage 76,582 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Lane Departure Warning SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control remote start Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Convenience tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Heated Exterior Mirrors Audio Voice Control

