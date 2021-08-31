Menu
2016 Hyundai Tucson

66,575 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM* MAGS* CAMERA* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* A/C*

2016 Hyundai Tucson

PREMIUM* MAGS* CAMERA* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* A/C*

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

66,575KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7787487
  Stock #: VS634
  VIN: KM8J33A48GU103891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS634
  • Mileage 66,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Traction Control
Stability Control
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

