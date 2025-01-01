2016 Jeep Renegade

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassurance Ce véhicule est 100% original, No accidents, Carfax verified, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims This vehicle is 100% original, Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.  Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!  Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne.  *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.  ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.  Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!  We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2016 Jeep Renegade

91,799 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Jeep Renegade

LIMITED, CUIR, CAMERA RECUL, TOIT OUVRANT

Watch This Vehicle
12097015

2016 Jeep Renegade

LIMITED, CUIR, CAMERA RECUL, TOIT OUVRANT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

Contact Seller

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
91,799KM
VIN ZACCJBDT5GPC62093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25VT001
  • Mileage 91,799 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls


Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance Ce véhicule est 100% original,

No accidents, Carfax verified, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims This vehicle is 100% original,

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. 

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! 

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. 

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. 

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. 

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! 

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMERA, CARPLAY for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2016 Honda Civic Sedan LX, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, CAMERA, CARPLAY 94,299 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra S 1.2L, MANUELLE, HATCHBACK, POWER STEERING for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2015 Nissan Micra S 1.2L, MANUELLE, HATCHBACK, POWER STEERING 120,698 KM $5,485 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Renegade LIMITED, CUIR, CAMERA RECUL, TOIT OUVRANT for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2016 Jeep Renegade LIMITED, CUIR, CAMERA RECUL, TOIT OUVRANT 91,799 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Renegade