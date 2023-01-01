2016 Kia Forte

$10,980 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 3 , 7 2 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 9980765

9980765 Stock #: 23ST088

23ST088 VIN: KNAFX4A89G5491017

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23ST088

Mileage 173,727 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Adaptive Cruise Control Rear View Camera Steering Wheel Audio Controls Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.