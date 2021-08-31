2016 Kia Forte5

$10,980 + taxes & licensing 8 3 , 7 4 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7991139

7991139 Stock #: V752

V752 VIN: KNAFK5A85G5642102

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V752

Mileage 83,741 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.