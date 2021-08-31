Menu
2016 Kia Forte5

83,741 KM

Details Description Features

$10,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2.0L LX+ HATCHBACK *BLUETOOTH *MAGS *FOG *CRUISE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

83,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7991139
  • Stock #: V752
  • VIN: KNAFK5A85G5642102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

Bien entretenu. Très bien équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Ce véhicule a récemment été redonné à la banque. Well maintained. Well equipped. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. This vehicle was recenly returned to the bank. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

