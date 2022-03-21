$14,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
873-800-1002
2016 Kia Optima
LX, 2.4L, BLUETOOTH, MAGS, CRUISE,
Location
Auto Flash BFH
5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5
$14,888
- Listing ID: 8661445
- Stock #: 22A128
- VIN: 5XXGT4L34GG072167
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,380 KM
Vehicle Description
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Bluetooth +Climatisation / Air-Conditioning Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique complète de _5_ ans disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance, Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire. Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Full _5_year mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, This vehicle was recently repossessed by the bank. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.
Vehicle Features
