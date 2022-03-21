2016 Kia Optima

$14,888 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 3 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8661445

8661445 Stock #: 22A128

22A128 VIN: 5XXGT4L34GG072167

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22A128

Mileage 56,380 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.