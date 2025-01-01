Menu
2016 Lexus LX 570

39,286 KM

$69,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 Lexus LX 570

5.7L V8, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, VOLANT CHAUFF, TOIT

12240835

2016 Lexus LX 570

5.7L V8, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, VOLANT CHAUFF, TOIT

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,286KM
VIN JTJHY7AX4G4207202

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Starfire Pearl
  • Interior Colour Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25ST024
  • Mileage 39,286 KM

Vehicle Description

+Système d'assistance conduite / Driver assist technology
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Affichate tête haute / Heads up display (HUD)
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Sièges refroidissants / Cooled seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Attache remorque / Trailer hitch


Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance, Véhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, Very clean unit This vehicle is 100% original,


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
3RD ROW SEATING
Ventilated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Tow Package
Rain sensor wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$69,980

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Lexus LX 570