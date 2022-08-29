Menu
2016 Mazda CX-5

71,284 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS, AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, MAGS

2016 Mazda CX-5

GS, AWD, TOIT OUVRANT, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, MAGS

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

71,284KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9320074
  • Stock #: 22ST281
  • VIN: JM3KE2CY4G0616888

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22ST281
  • Mileage 71,284 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse/Cruise control +Caméra de recul/Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants/Heated seats +Toit ouvrant/Sunroof Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique d’entretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule très propre! No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Very clean unit! Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Sunroof
Rain sensor wipers
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

