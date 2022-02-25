2016 Mazda Miata MX-5

$29,450 + taxes & licensing 2 3 , 7 9 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8355462

8355462 Stock #: 22S054

22S054 VIN: JM1NDAB72G0113727

Vehicle Details Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 22S054

Mileage 23,794 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control tilt steering Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Windows Rear Defroster Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Console Cup Holder Seating Reclining Seats Additional Features Hubcaps Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.