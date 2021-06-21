2016 Nissan Sentra

$8,890 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 8 8 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7340513

7340513 Stock #: V370

V370 VIN: 3N1AB7AP5GL650123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Super Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V370

Mileage 103,883 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Active Handling Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Windows Rear Defroster Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Reclining Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Cloth Interior Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.