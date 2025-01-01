Menu
2016 RAM 1500

154,406 KM

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
2016 RAM 1500

REBEL, 5.7L HEMI V8, TOIT-OUVRANT, NAVIGATION

12933191

2016 RAM 1500

REBEL, 5.7L HEMI V8, TOIT-OUVRANT, NAVIGATION

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,406KM
VIN 1C6RR7YT2GS360414

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FLAME RED
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25VT110
  • Mileage 154,406 KM

Vehicle Description

+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Attache remorque / Trailer hitch
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
+Bien entretenu / Well maintained
+Ce véhicule est 100% original / This vehicle is 100% original
+Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1ere, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisé en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, faites par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculer la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le coût de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

Since 1975 AutoFlash has offered the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situations. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

2016 RAM 1500