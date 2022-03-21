2016 RAM ProMaster

$25,980 + taxes & licensing 1 1 5 , 6 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8787116

8787116 Stock #: 22S112

22S112 VIN: ZFBERFBT2G6C96464

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 115,618 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Steering Wheel Audio Controls Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Additional Features Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.