Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM ProMaster

115,618 KM

Details Description Features

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2016 RAM ProMaster

2016 RAM ProMaster

City SLT, MAGS, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, A/C, CRUISE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM ProMaster

City SLT, MAGS, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, A/C, CRUISE

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 8787116
  2. 8787116
  3. 8787116
  4. 8787116
  5. 8787116
  6. 8787116
  7. 8787116
  8. 8787116
  9. 8787116
  10. 8787116
  11. 8787116
  12. 8787116
  13. 8787116
  14. 8787116
  15. 8787116
  16. 8787116
  17. 8787116
  18. 8787116
  19. 8787116
  20. 8787116
  21. 8787116
  22. 8787116
  23. 8787116
  24. 8787116
  25. 8787116
  26. 8787116
  27. 8787116
  28. 8787116
  29. 8787116
  30. 8787116
Contact Seller

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

115,618KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8787116
  • Stock #: 22S112
  • VIN: ZFBERFBT2G6C96464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22S112
  • Mileage 115,618 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Protection mécanique disponible, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2017 Audi Q7 TECHNIK...
 99,577 KM
$39,980 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,141 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda CX-5 GS, ...
 206,575 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory