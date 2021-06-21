Menu
2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

67,320 KM

$17,280

+ tax & licensing
$17,280

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING *AWD *MAGS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH

2016 Subaru XV Crosstrek

TOURING *AWD *MAGS *A/C *CRUISE *BLUETOOTH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$17,280

+ taxes & licensing

67,320KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7340489
  • Stock #: VS433
  • VIN: JF2GPABC9GH281798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS433
  • Mileage 67,320 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas ! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait !

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

