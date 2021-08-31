Menu
2016 Toyota RAV4

141,417 KM

Details Description Features

$20,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Hybrid XLE *HYBRID/ELECTRIC *TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CLEAN!

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

141,417KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7738440
  • Stock #: V620
  • VIN: JTMRJREV9GD042487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 141,417 KM

Vehicle Description

Très bien entretenu. Aucun accident. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Très bien équipé. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Ce véhicule a récemment été acheter d'un particulier. Very well maintained. No accidents. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Well equipped. Tires and body in great condition. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

