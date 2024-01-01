Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf R 292hp, AWD, FENDER AUDIO, CARPLAY, CUIR

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Système dassistance stationnement / Park assist system +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Système de son FENDER / FENDER sound system Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassuranceCe véhicule est 100% original, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims This vehicle is 100% original, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2016 Volkswagen Golf

62,187 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 292hp, AWD, FENDER AUDIO, CARPLAY, CUIR

2016 Volkswagen Golf

R 292hp, AWD, FENDER AUDIO, CARPLAY, CUIR

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,187KM
VIN WVWUF7AU5GW167035

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24A162
  • Mileage 62,187 KM

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Système de son FENDER / FENDER sound system

Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assuranceCe véhicule est 100% original,

No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Bluetooth

Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

