2017 BMW 340

46,998 KM

Details Description Features

$34,800

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

i xDrive M-SPORT *X-DRIVE *320HP *GPS *TOIT/ROOF

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

46,998KM
Used
  • Stock #: TS630
  • VIN: WBA8B7C55HK858252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,998 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Véhicule impeccable! Aucun accident. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. Impeccable vehicle! No accidents. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Active Handling
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

