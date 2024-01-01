Menu
2017 BMW 4 Series

77,222 KM

Details Description Features

$31,450

+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW 4 Series

M-PACK, NAVI, CARPLAY, TOIT-OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH

11919494

2017 BMW 4 Series

M-PACK, NAVI, CARPLAY, TOIT-OUVRANT, BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
77,222KM
VIN WBA4P3C59HK528526

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24CT169
  • Mileage 77,222 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Apple Carplay
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start

Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$31,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2017 BMW 4 Series