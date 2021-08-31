Menu
2017 Fiat 124 Spider

13,799 KM

Details Description Features

$27,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

LUSSO* CONVERTIBLE* CUIR/LEATHER* CAMERA* GPS*

Location

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

13,799KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
Vehicle Description

BLUETOOTH* FULL-LOAD! Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Véhicule impeccable! Aucun accident. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas ! Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. Impeccable Vehicle! No accidents. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof
Audio Voice Control

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

