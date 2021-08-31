2017 Fiat 124 Spider

$27,980 + taxes & licensing 1 3 , 7 9 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8020554

8020554 Stock #: XVS691

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # XVS691

Mileage 13,799 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.