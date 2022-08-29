$16,950 + taxes & licensing 1 3 9 , 2 1 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9308332

9308332 Stock #: 22S264

22S264 VIN: 1FMCU9G99HUE59375

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22S264

Mileage 139,210 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.