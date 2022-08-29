Menu
2017 Ford Escape

139,210 KM

Details Description

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH, MAGS

2017 Ford Escape

SE, AWD, CAMÉRA DE RECUL, BLUETOOTH, MAGS

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

139,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9308332
  • Stock #: 22S264
  • VIN: 1FMCU9G99HUE59375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon Ridge
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22S264
  • Mileage 139,210 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats Aucun Accident, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Protection mécanique disponible, No accidents, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Mechanical protection available, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 106,943 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
2016 Audi A4 KOMFORT...
 96,462 KM
$20,980 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix X...
 158,225 KM
$8,900 + tax & lic

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

