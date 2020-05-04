Menu
2017 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback *Bluetooth *Camera *Bas kilo!

2017 Ford Focus

SE Hatchback *Bluetooth *Camera *Bas kilo!

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,975KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4949352
  • Stock #: T126
  • VIN: 1FADP3K20HL305091
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Bien entretenu. Balance de garantie. Très bien équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule provient d'une reprise bancaire. One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Well maintained. Remaining warranty. Well equipped. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently returned to the bank. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Active Handling
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • Child-Safety Locks
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
  • Reclining Seats
Exterior
  • Rear Window Wiper
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Convenience
  • tilt steering
  • Map Lights
  • remote start
  • Console
  • Convenience Lighting Pkg
  • Cup Holder
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • MP3 CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Trim
  • Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Cloth Interior
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Audio Voice Control

