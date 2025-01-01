Menu
+Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Bluetooth +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Attache remorque / Trailer hitch +Aucun Accident / No accidents +Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified +Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers +Historique dentretien / Maintenance history +Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available +Aucune réclamation dassurance / No insurance claims +Bien entretenu / Well maintained

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

172,031 KM

Details Description Features

$18,700

+ taxes & licensing
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

* CHEVROLET SILVERADO * 5.3L V8, 4WD

13051613

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

* CHEVROLET SILVERADO * 5.3L V8, 4WD

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$18,700

+ taxes & licensing

Used
172,031KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # X25A126
  • Mileage 172,031 KM

Vehicle Description

+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Attache remorque / Trailer hitch
+Aucun Accident / No accidents
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Historique dentretien / Maintenance history
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
+Aucune réclamation d'assurance / No insurance claims
+Bien entretenu / Well maintained


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Mechanical

Trailer Hitch

Convenience

Tow Package

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 GMC Sierra 1500