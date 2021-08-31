Menu
2017 Honda Accord

63,021 KM

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2017 Honda Accord

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan SPORT *TOIT-OUVRANT *CAMERA *LA PERLE RARE!

2017 Honda Accord

Sedan SPORT *TOIT-OUVRANT *CAMERA *LA PERLE RARE!

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$20,888

+ taxes & licensing

63,021KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751481
  • Stock #: V637
  • VIN: 1HGCR2E53HA802813

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Modern Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V637
  • Mileage 63,021 KM

Vehicle Description

Véhicule impeccable! Extrêmement bien entretenu. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas ! Impeccable vehicle! Extremely well cared for. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Traction Control
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

