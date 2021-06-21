Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda Civic

35,435 KM

Details Description Features

$16,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX* MAGS* CAMERA* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* A/C

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda Civic

Sedan EX* MAGS* CAMERA* BLUETOOTH* CRUISE* A/C

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 7513149
  2. 7513149
  3. 7513149
  4. 7513149
  5. 7513149
  6. 7513149
  7. 7513149
  8. 7513149
  9. 7513149
  10. 7513149
  11. 7513149
  12. 7513149
  13. 7513149
  14. 7513149
  15. 7513149
  16. 7513149
  17. 7513149
  18. 7513149
  19. 7513149
  20. 7513149
  21. 7513149
  22. 7513149
  23. 7513149
  24. 7513149
  25. 7513149
  26. 7513149
  27. 7513149
  28. 7513149
  29. 7513149
  30. 7513149
  31. 7513149
Contact Seller

$16,970

+ taxes & licensing

35,435KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7513149
  • Stock #: V423
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F83HH018673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V423
  • Mileage 35,435 KM

Vehicle Description

Aucun accident. Balance de garantie. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. N'attendez pas ! No accident. Remaining warranty. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't way ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
remote start
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 35,435 KM
$16,970 + tax & lic
2007 BMW 5 Series 52...
 146,638 KM
$5,950 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan S...
 55,948 KM
$54,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory