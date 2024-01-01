2017 Honda CR-V

Menu
Account
Sign In
+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control +Système dévitemment de collision / Collision warning system +Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning +Apple Carplay +Android Auto +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel +Bluetooth +Toit ouvrant / Sunroof +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Démarrage à bouton / Push button start +Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls +Démarreur à distance / Remote start Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien completeProtection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation dassuranceBien entretenuVéhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original, One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance historyMechanical protection available, No insurance claimsWell maintainedVery clean unit This vehicle is 100% original, Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusquà une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, loption dimmatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet dépargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

2017 Honda CR-V

59,950 KM

Details Description Features

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L, AWD, CARPLAY, CAMERA, CUIR, TOIT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

EX-L, AWD, CARPLAY, CAMERA, CUIR, TOIT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 11361317
  2. 11361317
  3. 11361317
  4. 11361317
  5. 11361317
  6. 11361317
  7. 11361317
  8. 11361317
  9. 11361317
  10. 11361317
  11. 11361317
  12. 11361317
  13. 11361317
  14. 11361317
  15. 11361317
  16. 11361317
  17. 11361317
  18. 11361317
  19. 11361317
  20. 11361317
  21. 11361317
  22. 11361317
  23. 11361317
  24. 11361317
  25. 11361317
  26. 11361317
  27. 11361317
  28. 11361317
  29. 11361317
  30. 11361317
  31. 11361317
Contact Seller

$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
59,950KM
VIN 2HKRW2H84HH106090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24ST097
  • Mileage 59,950 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse adaptatif / Adaptive cruise control
+Système d'évitemment de collision / Collision warning system
+Avertisseur de dérive de la trajectoie / Lane departure warning
+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Bluetooth
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Hayon électrique / Electric hatch
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien completeProtection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assuranceBien entretenuVéhicule très propre! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance historyMechanical protection available, No insurance claimsWell maintainedVery clean unit This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Lane Departure Warning

Additional Features

Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

Used 2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L TURBO AWD, BOSE, CARPLAY, CAMERA for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Cadillac ATS 2.0L TURBO AWD, BOSE, CARPLAY, CAMERA 102,618 KM $17,970 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GL, DEMARREUR, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2015 Hyundai Sonata GL, DEMARREUR, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, BLUETOOTH 85,040 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Rondo LX, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH for sale in Saint-Hubert, QC
2017 Kia Rondo LX, SIEGES CHAUFFANTS, PARK ASSIST, BLUETOOTH 98,930 KM $14,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V