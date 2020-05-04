Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport-2 *Cuir-Rouge! Red-Leather! *Tech-pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Lexus NX 200t

F-Sport-2 *Cuir-Rouge! Red-Leather! *Tech-pkg

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 4949349
  2. 4949349
  3. 4949349
  4. 4949349
  5. 4949349
  6. 4949349
  7. 4949349
  8. 4949349
  9. 4949349
  10. 4949349
  11. 4949349
  12. 4949349
  13. 4949349
  14. 4949349
  15. 4949349
Contact Seller

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 30,607KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4949349
  • Stock #: T166
  • VIN: JTJBARBZ5H2124882
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Très bien entretenu. Complètement équipé. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. N'attendez pas! One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Very well maintained. Fully loaded. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2013 Volkswagen Golf...
 119,123 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 95,257 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2015 Acura RDX *Blue...
 168,983 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Send A Message