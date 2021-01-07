Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Mazda CX-3

89,578 KM

Details Description Features

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2017 Mazda CX-3

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD* CAMERA* GPS* TOIT/ROOF* MAGS*

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Mazda CX-3

GT AWD* CAMERA* GPS* TOIT/ROOF* MAGS*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 6567416
  2. 6567416
  3. 6567416
  4. 6567416
  5. 6567416
  6. 6567416
  7. 6567416
  8. 6567416
  9. 6567416
  10. 6567416
  11. 6567416
  12. 6567416
  13. 6567416
  14. 6567416
  15. 6567416
  16. 6567416
  17. 6567416
  18. 6567416
  19. 6567416
  20. 6567416
  21. 6567416
  22. 6567416
  23. 6567416
  24. 6567416
  25. 6567416
  26. 6567416
  27. 6567416
  28. 6567416
  29. 6567416
  30. 6567416
  31. 6567416
  32. 6567416
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

89,578KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6567416
  • Stock #: VS064
  • VIN: JM1DKFC71H0153795

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS064
  • Mileage 89,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule très propre! Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'unb particulier. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! Very clean unit! Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2015 Acura RDX *TECH...
 51,526 KM
$23,700 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer *...
 136,255 KM
$23,980 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 60,076 KM
$10,788 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory