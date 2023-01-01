Menu
2017 Mazda MAZDA3

87,678 KM

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

GS, TOIT-OUVRANT, CAMERA-RECUL, BLUETOOTH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

87,678KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10156368
  • Stock #: 23CT100
  • VIN: JM1BN1V71H1144801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Soul Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Bluetooth
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Toit ouvrant / sunroof

Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique d’entretien, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable! Ce véhicule est 100% original,

No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Maintenance history, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! This vehicle is 100% original,

Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Buy From Home Available

7 Day Exchange Policy

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-XXXX

873-800-1002

