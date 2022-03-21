Menu
2017 Nissan Rogue

61,101 KM

Details Description

$21,980

+ tax & licensing
Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

S, AWD, CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SIÈGES-CHAUFFANTS

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

61,101KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8867348
  • Stock #: 22S182
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8HC795298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22S182
  • Mileage 61,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule et fait par un sous-traitant est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur dont une décontamination complète de la peinture et des retouches de surfaces au besoin ainsi que le service SAAQ sur place, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle by a subcontractor is included. For an interior/exterior detailing including a complete paint decontamination and surface touch-ups if needed as well as SAAQ service on site, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

