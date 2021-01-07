Menu
2017 Subaru Outback

60,173 KM

Details Description Features

$23,980

+ tax & licensing
$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED 3.6L AWD *CUIR/LEATHER *GPS/CAMERA *TOIT

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED 3.6L AWD *CUIR/LEATHER *GPS/CAMERA *TOIT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

60,173KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6547987
  Stock #: V052
  VIN: 4S4BSFLCXH3276591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbide Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V052
  • Mileage 60,173 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Balance de garantie. Complètement équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. N'attendez pas! Best price-quality guaranteed! No accidents. Certified kilometers. Remaining warranty. Fully loaded. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

