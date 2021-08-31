Menu
2018 Audi SQ5

89,165 KM

Details Description Features

$43,970

+ tax & licensing
$43,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2018 Audi SQ5

2018 Audi SQ5

SQ5 3.0L TURBO 354HP *MAGS-21'' *SHOWROOM

2018 Audi SQ5

SQ5 3.0L TURBO 354HP *MAGS-21'' *SHOWROOM

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$43,970

+ taxes & licensing

89,165KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7946843
  • Stock #: V740
  • VIN: WA1A4AFY9J2084329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Florett Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V740
  • Mileage 89,165 KM

Vehicle Description

Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas ! One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
Stability Control
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

