2018 Chevrolet Traverse

$26,450 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 0 , 9 0 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10346709

10346709 Stock #: 23CT138

23CT138 VIN: 1GNEVGKW5JJ225891

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,905 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Bluetooth Interior Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.