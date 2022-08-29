$22,970 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 3 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9198817

9198817 VIN: 1FMCU9HD8JUA45173

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,733 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Ventilated Seats Windows Sunroof Interior remote start Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Dual sliding doors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Safety Rear View Camera Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Heads-Up Display Power Lift Gates Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.