2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

$33,980 + taxes & licensing 6 , 9 5 6 K M Used

Stock #: V291A

VIN: JM1NDAM7XJ0200179

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 6,956 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Lane Departure Warning SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Windows Rear Defroster Convenience tilt steering Console Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Auxiliary 12v Outlet Removable-Roof Audio Voice Control

