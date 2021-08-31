Menu
2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

6,956 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT*RF-SPORT*CONVERTIBLE*CUIR/LEATHER*MAGS-BBS*

2018 Mazda Miata MX-5

RF GT*RF-SPORT*CONVERTIBLE*CUIR/LEATHER*MAGS-BBS*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

6,956KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7751487
  • Stock #: V291A
  • VIN: JM1NDAM7XJ0200179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Machine Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # V291A
  • Mileage 6,956 KM

Vehicle Description

Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Véhicule impeccable. Un seul propriétaire. Vérifié par Carfax. Kilométrage certifié. Historique d'entretien complet. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus neufs ! Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. N'attendez pas ! Best price-quality guaranteed! Impeccable vehicle! One owner. Carfax verified. Certified kilometers. Complete maintenance history. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. New tires ! This vehicle was recently traded in. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Lane Departure Warning
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

