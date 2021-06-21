Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

60,150 KM

Details Description Features

$25,888

+ tax & licensing
$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4MATIC _*TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CAMERA

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

250 4MATIC _*TOIT-OUVRANT/SUNROOF *CAMERA

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$25,888

+ taxes & licensing

60,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7460525
  • Stock #: V459
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB1JN547616

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V459
  • Mileage 60,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Bien entretenu. Balance de garantie. Très bien équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. One owner. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Well maintained. Remaining warranty. Well equipped. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

