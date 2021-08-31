Menu
2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

33,467 KM

$32,450

+ tax & licensing
$32,450

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT PHEV PLUG-IN-HYBRID/ELECTRIC *CUIR

2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

Phev GT PHEV PLUG-IN-HYBRID/ELECTRIC *CUIR

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$32,450

+ taxes & licensing

33,467KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8061697
  • Stock #: V728
  • VIN: JA4J24A57JZ606855

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alloy Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V728
  • Mileage 33,467 KM

Vehicle Description

*TOIT-OUVRANT *ROCKFORD-FOSGATE Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Bien entretenu. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. One owner. No accidents. Well maintained. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Rear View Camera
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

