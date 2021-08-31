2018 Mitsubishi Outlander

$32,450 + taxes & licensing 3 3 , 4 6 7 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8061697

Stock #: V728

VIN: JA4J24A57JZ606855

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Alloy Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 33,467 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Convenience tilt steering Console Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

