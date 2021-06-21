Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Porsche Macan

55,948 KM

Details Description Features

$54,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2018 Porsche Macan

2018 Porsche Macan

SPORT-EDITION 2.0L TURBO *SPORT-PLUS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Porsche Macan

SPORT-EDITION 2.0L TURBO *SPORT-PLUS

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 7513131
  2. 7513131
  3. 7513131
  4. 7513131
  5. 7513131
  6. 7513131
  7. 7513131
  8. 7513131
  9. 7513131
  10. 7513131
  11. 7513131
  12. 7513131
  13. 7513131
  14. 7513131
  15. 7513131
  16. 7513131
  17. 7513131
  18. 7513131
  19. 7513131
  20. 7513131
  21. 7513131
  22. 7513131
  23. 7513131
  24. 7513131
  25. 7513131
  26. 7513131
Contact Seller

$54,800

+ taxes & licensing

55,948KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7513131
  • Stock #: V521
  • VIN: WP1AA2A57JLB13546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V521
  • Mileage 55,948 KM

Vehicle Description

COMME NEUF * LIKE NEW * Possibilité de certification kilométrage illimité. Historique d'entretien complet. Pneus en excellent état. Aucun accident. Kilométrage certifié. Balance de garantie. Complètement équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas ! Possibility of unlimited mileage certification. Complete maintenance history. Tires in great shape. No accidents. Certified kilometers. Remaining warranty. Fully loaded. 5 year full mechanical protection available. This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait ! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Panoramic Sunroof
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2020 Hyundai Elantra...
 85,323 KM
$14,887 + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Corolla ...
 130,053 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 51,139 KM
$40,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory