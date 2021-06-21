2018 Porsche Macan

$54,800 + taxes & licensing 5 5 , 9 4 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7513131

7513131 Stock #: V521

V521 VIN: WP1AA2A57JLB13546

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # V521

Mileage 55,948 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Stability Control Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Reclining Seats Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Windows Rear Defroster Panoramic Sunroof Convenience tilt steering Map Lights Console Remote Trunk Release Convenience Lighting Pkg Cup Holder Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Navigation System Rear View Camera Auxiliary 12v Outlet Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.