2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

82,935 KM

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

LIMITED, AWD, CARPLAY, CAMERA, TOIT OUVRANT

13194095

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek

LIMITED, AWD, CARPLAY, CAMERA, TOIT OUVRANT

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$21,880

+ taxes & licensing

Used
82,935KM
VIN JF2GTAKC0JH220035

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25VT177
  • Mileage 82,935 KM

Vehicle Description

+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start
+Sièges en cuir / Leather interior
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Système de navigation / Navigation system
+Surveillance des angles morts / Blind spot monitoring
+Toit ouvrant / Sunroof
+Volant chauffant / Heated Steering wheel
+Aucun Accident / No accidents
+Vérifié par Carfax / Carfax verified
+Kilométrage certifié / Certified kilometers
+Protection mécanique disponible / Mechanical protection available
+Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier / This vehicle was bought from a private seller


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

$21,880

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Subaru XV Crosstrek