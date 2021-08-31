Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

24,824 KM

Details Description Features

$17,970

+ tax & licensing
$17,970

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM 1.8L *LANE-ASSIST *CAMERA *MAGS *BLUETOOTH

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM 1.8L *LANE-ASSIST *CAMERA *MAGS *BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$17,970

+ taxes & licensing

24,824KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7608427
  • Stock #: VV568
  • VIN: JTNKARJE1JJ560203

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blizzard Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VV568
  • Mileage 24,824 KM

Vehicle Description

Un seul propriétaire. Historique d'entretien. Carfax vérifié. Balance de garantie. Très bien équipé. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange chez un concessionnaire neuf. N'attendez pas ! One owner. Maintenance history. Carfax verified. Remaining warranty. Well equipped. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. This vehicle was recently traded in at a new-car dealer. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

