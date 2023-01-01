2018 Toyota Corolla ...

$20,450 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 6 0 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9489715

9489715 Stock #: 22A342

22A342 VIN: JTNKARJE8JJ574972

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Electric Storm Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22A342

Mileage 61,606 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Rear View Camera Seating Heated Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Heated Exterior Mirrors Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Comfort Dual Climate Control Safety Lane Departure Warning Additional Features Cloth Interior Collision Avoidance System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.