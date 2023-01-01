Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

81,437 KM

Details Description Features

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE, 4MOTION, PARK/ASSIST, TOIT/PANO, 7/PASS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

EXECLINE, 4MOTION, PARK/ASSIST, TOIT/PANO, 7/PASS

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 9458512
  2. 9458512
  3. 9458512
  4. 9458512
  5. 9458512
  6. 9458512
  7. 9458512
  8. 9458512
  9. 9458512
  10. 9458512
  11. 9458512
  12. 9458512
  13. 9458512
  14. 9458512
  15. 9458512
  16. 9458512
  17. 9458512
  18. 9458512
  19. 9458512
  20. 9458512
  21. 9458512
  22. 9458512
  23. 9458512
  24. 9458512
  25. 9458512
  26. 9458512
  27. 9458512
  28. 9458512
  29. 9458512
  30. 9458512
  31. 9458512
  32. 9458512
  33. 9458512
  34. 9458512
  35. 9458512
Contact Seller

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

81,437KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9458512
  • Stock #: 22CT183
  • VIN: 1V2NR2CA3JC568964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22CT183
  • Mileage 81,437 KM

Vehicle Description

+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control +Caméra de recul / Backup camera +Bluetooth +Sièges chauffants / Heated seats +Système de navigation / Navigation system +Sièges en cuir / Leather interior +Toit ouvrant a vision panoramique / Panoramic sunroof +Hayon électrique / Electric hatch +Système d'assistance stationnement / Park assist system +Apple Carplay Un seul propriétaire, Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état, Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier, Véhicule impeccable! One owner, No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Tires and body in great condition, This vehicle was bought from a private seller, Impeccable Vehicle! Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. *Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture. Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! *Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price. For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice. Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Collision Avoidance System
Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2018 Volkswagen Atla...
 81,437 KM
$33,980 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 Allroad...
 135,880 KM
$19,970 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 21,534 KM
$31,450 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory