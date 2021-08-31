Menu
2019 Audi A3

36,098 KM

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2019 Audi A3

2019 Audi A3

45 PROGRESSIV * S-LINE-SPORT * QUATTRO *CAMERA

2019 Audi A3

45 PROGRESSIV * S-LINE-SPORT * QUATTRO *CAMERA

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

36,098KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7946849
  • Stock #: VS628A
  • VIN: WAUJEGFF9KA079169

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # VS628A
  • Mileage 36,098 KM

Vehicle Description

*PADDLE-SHIFT Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Véhicule impeccable! Kilométrage certifié. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus et carrosserie en excellent état. Ce véhicule a récemment été donné en échange. One owner. No accidents. Impeccable Vehicle! Certified kilometers. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. Tires and body in great condition. This vehicle was recently traded in. Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux d’acceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Pour un perfectionnement de l’esthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured on–line credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we don’t have it, we’ll find it for you! For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Console
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Rear Defroster
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear Mounted Spare
Hubcaps
Removable-Roof Panel
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Removable-Roof
Collision Avoidance System
Audio Voice Control

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

