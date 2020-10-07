Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi RS 3

7,785 KM

Details Description Features

$61,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$61,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

Contact Seller
2019 Audi RS 3

2019 Audi RS 3

RS3* 400HP* PERFORMANCE-PACKAGE* TOP-SPEED-280KPH*

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi RS 3

RS3* 400HP* PERFORMANCE-PACKAGE* TOP-SPEED-280KPH*

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

  1. 5929110
  2. 5929110
  3. 5929110
  4. 5929110
  5. 5929110
  6. 5929110
  7. 5929110
  8. 5929110
  9. 5929110
  10. 5929110
  11. 5929110
  12. 5929110
  13. 5929110
  14. 5929110
  15. 5929110
  16. 5929110
  17. 5929110
  18. 5929110
  19. 5929110
  20. 5929110
  21. 5929110
  22. 5929110
  23. 5929110
  24. 5929110
  25. 5929110
  26. 5929110
  27. 5929110
  28. 5929110
  29. 5929110
  30. 5929110
  31. 5929110
  32. 5929110
  33. 5929110
  34. 5929110
Contact Seller

$61,980

+ taxes & licensing

7,785KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5929110
  • Stock #: TS593
  • VIN: WUABWGFF3KA902685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # TS593
  • Mileage 7,785 KM

Vehicle Description

**PROTEX COMPLET, VALEUR DE 6000$** **ROUES UPGRADE, 255 TOUT LE TOUR!** **ROUES ESPACÉES DE 1'** CE VÉHICULE EST COMME NEUF!** Meilleur rapport qualité-prix garanti! Un seul propriétaire. Aucun accident. Balance de garantie. Protection mécanique complète de 5 ans disponible. Pneus neufs! Ce véhicule a été acheté d'un particulier. N'attendez pas! **FULL PPF, 6000$ VALUE!** **UPGRADED WHEELS, 255 ALL AROUND!** **WHEELS SPACED OUT 1'** **THIS VEHICLE IS LIKE NEW!** Best price-quality guaranteed! One owner. No accidents. Remaining warranty. Full 5 year mechanical protection available. New tires! This vehicle was bought from a private seller. Don't wait! Depuis 1975 AutoFlash offre des véhicules au meilleur rapport qualité-prix avec un service exceptionnel. Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent. Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé. Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation! Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne. Tous les détails sur www.AutoFlash.net *seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de lesthétique extérieur et/ou intérieur 199$ sera ajouté à votre facture. *AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant. ************* Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service. Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us. We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate! Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation! We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you. And if we dont have it, well find it for you! Visit our website at www.AutoFlash.net. *Only a basic cleaning of the vehicle is included. For any esthetic restoration of the exterior and/or interior, $199 will be added to your bill. *AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Active Handling
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Map Lights
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Convenience Lighting Pkg
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Wrap Wheel
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Audio Voice Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Flash BFH

2007 Toyota RAV4 SPO...
 354,524 KM
$5,980 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q3 Progres...
 114,925 KM
$18,450 + tax & lic
2014 Honda Pilot EXL...
 102,000 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Additional Options from Auto Flash BFH
7 Day Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

Call Dealer

873-800-XXXX

(click to show)

873-800-1002

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory