2019 Chevrolet Cruze

154,092 KM

Details Description Features

$11,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT TURBO, CAMERA, CARPLAY, DEMARREUR

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT TURBO, CAMERA, CARPLAY, DEMARREUR

Location

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-1002

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
154,092KM
VIN 3G1BE6SM1KS551703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25ST048
  • Mileage 154,092 KM

Vehicle Description

+Apple Carplay
+Android Auto
+Sièges chauffants / Heated seats
+Bluetooth
+Caméra de recul / Backup camera
+Régulateur de vitesse / Cruise control
+Démarrage à bouton / Push button start
+Commandes de radio au volant / Steering wheel audio controls
+Changements de vitesses au volant / Paddle shifters
+Démarreur à distance / Remote start

Aucun Accident, Vérifié par Carfax, Kilométrage certifié, Historique dentretien complete, Protection mécanique disponible, Aucune réclamation d'assurance, Bien entretenu, Ce véhicule est 100% original,

No accidents, Carfax verified, Certified kilometers, Complete maintenance history, Mechanical protection available, No insurance claims, Well maintained, This vehicle is 100% original,


Visitez notre page Google pour voir tous les commentaires positifs que nos clients nous laissent.

Financement rapide et facile, 1 ère, 2e et 3e chances au crédit, approbation en 30 minutes, taux dacceptation très élevé.

Essayez notre demande de crédit sécurisée en ligne, sans obligation!

Nous sommes les spécialistes des autos, fourgonnettes, VUS, 4x4, et les camions légers jusqu'à une tonne.

*Seulement le nettoyage de base du véhicule, fait par un sous-traitant, est inclus. Pour un perfectionnement de l'esthétique intérieur/extérieur, dont une décontamination de la peinture, des retouches de peinture, fait par nos experts en esthétique, une somme de 249$ sera ajoutée à votre facture.Aussi disponible, l'option d'immatriculé la voiture sur place, qui vous permet d'épargner du temps et le cout de 25$ du transit temporaire.

*AutoFlash se réserve le droit de refuser un paiement en comptant.

*************

Since 1975 AutoFlash offers the best price-quality and excellent service.

Visit our Google page to read all the nice things our clients have to say about us.

We have financing for all credit situation. 1st 2nd 3rd chance credit with an excellent approval rate!

Try our secured online credit application any time, with no obligation!

We specialize in all brands, makes and models. Whether you need a car, truck, SUV or minivan, we can help you.

And if we dont have it, well find it for you!

*Only the basic cleaning of the vehicle, done by a subcontractor, is included in the advertised price.For a complete interior/exterior detailing, done by our esthetic specialists, which includes a complete paint decontamination and paint touch-ups if needed, an amount of 249$ will be added to your invoice.Also available, in-house licensing, which allows you to save the $25 for a temporary Transit.

*AutoFlash reserves the right to refuse a cash payment.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Auto Flash BFH

Auto Flash BFH

5410 Grande Allée, Saint-Hubert, QC J3Y 1A5

873-800-XXXX

873-800-1002

$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Flash BFH

873-800-1002

2019 Chevrolet Cruze